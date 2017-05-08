Two Arrested For Attempting To Hire People To Cash Fraudulent Checks
Sioux Falls Police arrested two people after they were caught attempting to recruit people to cash fraudulent checks for them. Last week, police started investigating a report of two people hiring homeless and transient people to go to several different banks and cash checks for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr 26
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr 15
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr 10
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC