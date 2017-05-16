The ups and downs of being the black sheep in the family

Jo Scott Cannon knew early on that she was the black sheep of her family, and ironically, it had something to do with her dad's metaphor about a cow: "I was one of six kids living in rural South Dakota and when we'd all pile into the car, I'd lag behind and my dad would say, 'You're the cow's tail - always coming in behind,'" she said. "Kids don't know when they're being denigrated."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.