Sutcliffe & O'Gorman Dominate City Golf Championship
The O'Gorman girl's golf team left no doubt who the best squad in Sioux Falls was in 2017. The Knights had six of the top eight placers, including champion Jenna Sutcliffe, and took the team championship by nearly 80 strokes after the final round of play on Thursday afternoon at Prairie Green.
