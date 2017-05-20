Storm Stomp Cedar Rapids
It didn't take long for the Sioux Falls Storm to get the ball rolling toward their 68th consecutive home win. LaTavious Willis took the opening kickoff back 50 yards for a score against the Cedar Rapids Titans and the Storm never looked back, cruising to a 54-20 win over the Titans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.
