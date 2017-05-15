Sioux Falls mom gives birth to twin girls on Mother's Day
Michael and Anna Strand welcomed their twin girls at Avera McKennan Hospital Sunday afternoon. It was the ultimate gift for the new mom who says timing makes their arrival even sweeter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr 26
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr 15
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC