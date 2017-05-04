Sioux Falls home damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said crews responded to a call that a deck was on fire in the 5500 block of S. Southwind Avenue just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, SFFR said smoke and flames could be seen from the back of the home. The fire did make its way inside, and it was put out in 15 minutes.
