Sioux Falls Federal Credit Union opens South Louise Branch

The branch, which is located at 4701 S. Louise Ave., has a 24-hour ATM, self-service coin counting machine, three drive-up teller windows, a Welcome Center, Transaction Center, Relationship Center and Night Drop. "The new South Louise Branch signifies our growth and dedication to our members and the Sioux Falls community," President and CEO Fran Sommerfeld said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.