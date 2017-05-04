Sioux Falls celebrates Women Build Day with Habitat for Humanity
The busy construction season is in full swing across the region, so Saturday, dozens of women gathered at Habitat For Humanity for some hard work. It was National Women Build Day at Habitat for Humanity organizations around the nation, and in Sioux Falls more than 60 female volunteers from several area businesses came out to help build a home for a Harrisburg family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr 26
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr 15
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr 10
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC