Refrigerated food distribution center first project in Sioux Falls Foundation Park
Win Chill, LLC, a 205,000 square foot, full-service refrigerated foods warehouse and distribution center, will be the first project built in Foundation Park. The company is acquiring a 54-acre site from the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, a $5.7 million purchase which will be the largest dollar-volume sale of land for industrial use in Sioux Falls history, according to Slater Barr, president of the Development Foundation.
