Police: Murder-Suicide Result Of Physical Altercation

Sioux Falls Police say one man killed another before taking his own life after a physical altercation happened between them. At around 8:30 a.m. Sioux Falls police responded to a check well-being call in an apartment on the 1400 block of North C Ave. Police say the caller, a friend of the resident, called police after finding a note that said something bad has happened don't go upstairs, call police.

