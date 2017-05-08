Police: 3 Arrested For Creating, Passing Bada
Three people have been arrested for either creating or trying to cash forged checks at Sioux Falls banks. In one case, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said two men from Georgia were driving around, picking up the homeless or transients, and offering them money and food in exchange for them to cash forged payroll checks inside local banks.
