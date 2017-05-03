OSHA: South Dakota Firm Ignored Safet...

OSHA: South Dakota Firm Ignored Safety Rules Before Deadly Building Collapse

A construction company that was remodeling a historic downtown Sioux Falls, S.D., building when it collapsed and killed a worker willfully ignored precautions, federal workplace safety officials allege. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on April 30 issued two new citations against Hultgren Construction.

