One Person Seriously Hurt In Semi vs. Cattlea

One person was seriously hurt after three vehicles hit a herd of cattle on a roadway near Wessington Springs. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a crash along U.S. Highway 281 about 8 miles south of State Highway 34. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling north when the driver crashed into 65 head of cattle standing on the road.

