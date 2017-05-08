Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps honors Vermillion, Sioux Falls students
South Dakota's top two youth volunteers of 2017 were honored by an Olympic gold medalist in the nation's capital Sunday night for their volunteer service. Sixteen-year-old Anneliese Taggart of Vermillion and 13-year-old Donnie Stoltz of Sioux Falls received the recognition during the 22nd annual presentation of The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in Washington, D.C. Taggert and Stoltz, along with 100 other top youth volunteers from across the country, each received $1,000 awards and personal congratulations from Michael Phelps at an award ceremony and gala dinner reception held at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.
