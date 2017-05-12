No Injuries Reported In Overnight Gar...

No Injuries Reported In Overnight Garage Fire

13 hrs ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were called to a garage fire at 821 North Prairie Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning. First-arriving crews found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage and were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.

