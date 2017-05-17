Native American Tribe's Cannabis Consultant Toa
Roughly two years after an American Indian tribe began an ambitious push to open the nation's first marijuana resort in South Dakota, a consultant who helped pursue the stalled venture is heading to trial on drug charges. Jury selection starts Thursday in the case of Eric Hagen, a consultant who worked with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe on its operation about 45 miles north of Sioux Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
