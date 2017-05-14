Minnehaha Co. Jail Comes Up With Temporary Fix For Overcrowding Issues
As the population increases in cities like Sioux Falls, so does crime and the number of people being booked into jail. But the Warden says they've come up with a short-term solution, before a more permanent one can be put in place.
