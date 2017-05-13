Koalas Now On Exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo
Visitors can now add cute Koalas to the list of more than 1,000 animals that they can enjoy this summer at the Great Plains Zoo. Two male Koalas, Moki and Burra, are a part of the Zoo's "Koala Wilds" exhibit, now open through Labor Day.
