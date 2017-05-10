KELOLAND Earns 10 AP Awards
KELOLAND Media Group was honored with 10 awards - the most by any South Dakota media - in the 2016 AP Great Plains Broadcast Contest. Videography 1st Place: Kevin Kjergaard, KELO-TV, Sioux Falls, "Horse Giveaway" 2nd Place: Kevin Kjergaard, KELO-TV, Sioux Falls, "Buried Alive: Emily Fodness Twenty broadcast outlets in Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota submitted 231 entries in the contest which featured news, feature and sports stories from 2016.
