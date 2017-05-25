Jim Sideras Makes First Court Appearance on Child Porn Charges
Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Sideras appeared in a Minnehaha County Courtroom this morning.
