Hundreds Gather For Annual Loyalty Day Parade in Brandon
It's recognized as one of the largest parades in South Dakota by AAA travel and today thousands from surrounding cities filled the sidewalks of Brandon, for the annual Loyalty Day Parade. It's not just a parade to showcase patriotism, but a day to honor and thank the men and women who serve the country.
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr 26
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr 15
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr 10
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
