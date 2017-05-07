Hundreds Gather For Annual Loyalty Da...

Hundreds Gather For Annual Loyalty Day Parade in Brandon

It's recognized as one of the largest parades in South Dakota by AAA travel and today thousands from surrounding cities filled the sidewalks of Brandon, for the annual Loyalty Day Parade. It's not just a parade to showcase patriotism, but a day to honor and thank the men and women who serve the country.

