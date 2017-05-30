Great debut for Fridays on the Plaza
Isak Tinklenberg entertained a lunch-time crowd on the 12th Street Plaza Friday afternoon, performing a number of popular hits as well as a few of his own songs. There were also long lines at some of Sioux Falls' best food vendors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC