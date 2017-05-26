Garfield Elementary Students Prep For Summer Reading
Summer starts next Thursday for many kids in Sioux Falls, and teachers at Garfield Elementary School want to make sure each of their students has a book in their hand before they leave for vacation. The staff at Garfield knew there are some homes without books or print of any kind, so they wanted their students to be able to take ownership of a book and practice reading over the summer.
