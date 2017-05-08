Former Sioux Falls fire chief charged with child porn
According to a release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, James Leandros Sideras was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. While Sideras was still the fire, the sheriff's office and South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation searched his home.
