Former Fire Chief Sideras Arrested On 10 Counts Of Child Porn
Authorities on Monday released the search warrant issued to search Sioux Falls' former Fire Chief Jim Sideras home. In the search warrant it states that authorities were looking for devices used at that location to receive child pornography.
