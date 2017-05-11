Dakota Access Pipeline will be filled Sunday, but protesters still hope to stop it
The Dakota Access Pipeline will be filled with oil on Sunday in preparation for its first oil deliveries next month. A spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners tells the Des Moines Register , "We are very pleased to bring this important infrastructure project that benefits all Americans and our national economy into service on June 1." But a small group of protesters in Iowa are still holding out hope the pipeline will be shut down by the Iowa Supreme Court .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May 2
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May 2
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr 26
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr 15
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr 14
|Busboy
|13,621
|South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake witho...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC