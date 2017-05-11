Dakota Access Pipeline will be filled...

Dakota Access Pipeline will be filled Sunday, but protesters still hope to stop it

The Dakota Access Pipeline will be filled with oil on Sunday in preparation for its first oil deliveries next month. A spokesperson for Energy Transfer Partners tells the Des Moines Register , "We are very pleased to bring this important infrastructure project that benefits all Americans and our national economy into service on June 1." But a small group of protesters in Iowa are still holding out hope the pipeline will be shut down by the Iowa Supreme Court .

