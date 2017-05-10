Correction: Prison Tablets story
In a story May 10 about tablet computers being distributed in South Dakota prisons, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the tablets would have access to a limited number of websites. Tablets available to inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail have such access, but tablets in the state prison system do not.
