Birds Lose Opener at Sioux City
SIOUX CITY The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their season opener in Sioux City Thursday night against the Explorers 2-1. Joe Bircher settled down after a rocky first when the X's scored both of their runs on an RBI triple by Jayce Ray and RBI single from Nate Sampson.
