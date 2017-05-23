Bath And Body Works To Open Store At Dawleya
Bath and Body Works will be opening a new store in east Sioux Falls. Lloyd Companies announced Tuesday that the soap, lotion and fragrance store will open its second location at Dawley Farm Village in the former space of Rue 21. The store will likely open in the fall before the holiday shopping season.
