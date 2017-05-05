Art And Wine Walk Kicks Off Downtown
Downtown Sioux Falls' First Friday Art and Wine Walk on Friday night offers visitors different wines at each participating business featuring free public art. Nearly 30 different downtown businesses are participating in the Art and Wine Walk from 5-9 p.m. Wristbands for the walk can be purchased at any of the locations, featured here for $20.
