Will He Stay Or Go?: Land That Mr. Bendo Stands On Up For Sale
Will he stay or will he go? Mr. Bendo, the iconic figure that sits in front of Buck's Muffler on the corner of 12th Street and Cliff Avenue, is once again the talk of Sioux Falls. This time because the land that he stands on is up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC