What Is Safe? Car Seats In The Spotlight After Infant Death

Car seat safety is in the spotlight after an in-home daycare provider was charged with manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of a Sioux Falls infant. Authorities say the 2-month old died of positional asphyxia in September of last year, after the woman placed him in a car seat to take a nap.

