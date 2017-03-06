Two In Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting, Stolen Vehicle Crash

Two people were arrested Friday afternoon after a stolen vehicle incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting and a crash near Falls Park. According to Sioux Falls Police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 6th St. and Phillips Ave. around 3:45 p.m. They attempted to stop the vehicle at East Falls Park Dr. and North Weber Ave., when the driver, 22-year-old Orlando Hamilton took off, striking a patrol vehicle.

