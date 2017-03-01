Summit League Evolution
This weekend marks the beginning of the Summit League Basketball Tournament. With attendance rising each year, organizers say the sky is the limit for how big this event can get.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|real
|15
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Over under
|5
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC