South Dakota veterans center running despite low funds

33 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A drop-in center for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is running despite low funding, and the state's dire budget situation has dashed hopes for a legislative solution. The Veteran's Outreach Center offers services such as showers, laundry, food and help looking for work, the Argus Leader reported.

