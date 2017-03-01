South Dakota veterans center running despite low funds
A drop-in center for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is running despite low funding, and the state's dire budget situation has dashed hopes for a legislative solution. The Veteran's Outreach Center offers services such as showers, laundry, food and help looking for work, the Argus Leader reported.
