Sioux Falls Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Disturbing Rape Case
States Attorney Aaron McGowan calls this one of the worst child rape cases he's seen in all his years as a prosecutor McGowan says McAbee picked up a female victim from school, reportedly raped her, forced her to ingest cocaine, held her at gunpoint and nearly shot her. "I said in court the only reason we didn't seek a life sentence in this case was because we didn't want his victim to have to testify in front of him and have to relive the horrific details of what she had endured," said State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.
