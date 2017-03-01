Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Murder Aftera
A 25-year-old was arrested for 2nd degree murder and 1st degree manslaughter after a stabbing early Sunday morning near downtown Sioux Falls. Brady Richard Holter of Sioux Falls reportedly stabbed another 27-year-old Sioux Falls resident, who later died of their injures according to police.
