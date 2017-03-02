Sioux Falls Girl Advances to Next Level of Doodle 4 Google Contest
A Sioux Falls girl could soon have her art displayed on the Google homepage for millions to see, but she's asking for the public's help in getting to the finish line. "Most of the species are endangered and I help save endangered animals, "says Bria Neff, winner of South Dakota's Doodle 4 Google competition.
