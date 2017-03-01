Sioux Falls Fire Is A Safety Reminder
Homeowner Dave Scholl is picking up the pieces after his eastside Sioux Falls home went up in flames earlier this week. While seeing the damage is difficult, he's just happy everyone made it out alive.
