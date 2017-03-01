O'Gorman students collect dental supplies for Sioux Falls shelters, organizations
Dozens of O'Gorman High School students spent their Saturday morning at several different Lewis Drug locations for a local cause. The students participating were part of O'Gorman's HOSA chapter, and collected dental supply donations for homeless shelters and other organizations around Sioux Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
