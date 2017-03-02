Mom Speaks Out After Her Daycare Provider Is Charged With...
A Sioux Falls daycare provider has been charged with 1st degree manslaughter after police say an infant died while in her care in September of last year. Police say the child died of positional asphyxia or was in a position where he wasn't able to breathe.
