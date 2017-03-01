Longtime City Official, Ron Bell, Retiring
He's worked under six Sioux Falls mayors and has helped the city grow from 80,000 people to 178,500. Now Ron Bell is calling an end to his career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
