Dakota Access Pipeline in South Dakota
President Donald Trump has given the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline the green light to finish construction. Ninety percent of the pipeline is complete; the remaining construction involves tunneling under Lake Oahe on the Missouri River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Over under
|5
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC