Arc of Dreams: Dale Lamphere shares his vision
It involves the construction of a sculpture that will span the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls between 6th and 8th streets. It is meant to honor those who have come to Sioux Falls hoping to make their dream come true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayward shot costs Esko hunter vision in one eye (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Over under
|5
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC