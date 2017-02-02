Winterfest Of Wheels Fundraiser Supports Cure Kids Cancer
This weekend, the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be taken over by hundreds of cars, motorcycles, and more from the past 100 years. Winterfest of Wheels takes over the Convention Center Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. Karen Leisinger, one of the organizers of WoW, says there will be things for everyone to enjoy- men, women, boys and girls.
