Wiener dog races back for 10th year a...

Wiener dog races back for 10th year at PREMIER Center

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

The wiener dogs will take the ice at the Sioux Falls Stampede game on February 18th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Stampede will take on Bloomington as the dogs take on each other during the 1st and 2nd intermission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09) 14 hr Mailroom Phart 73
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) Feb 3 Nobladogna 25
i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06) Jan 17 Inmate 32
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) Jan 13 CuckSlayer 37
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Jan 11 massage baby 13,620
Does my one vote matter? Dec '16 sympathyforthedevil8 6
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC