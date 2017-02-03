Weber Is D-League Player Of Month
Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Briante Weber today was named the NBA Development League Player of the Month for games played in January. Weber led Sioux Falls to a 6-5 record behind averages of 21.5 points, 8.3 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals.
