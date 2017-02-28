Warrant Issued For Daycare Owner After Infant's Death

On September 23rd, 2016 the Sioux Falls Police Department began investigating an infant death that occurred at a city licensed daycare near Fernwood Drive and Alpine Avenue in southeast Sioux Falls. On February 28th, 2017 as a result of that investigation a warrant has been issued for Jennifer Lyne Jonnes a 28 year old Sioux Falls resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.