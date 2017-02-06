Two Burned Vehicles Might Be Connected Casesa
Police in Sioux Falls are investigating whether there is any connection between two burned vehicles found in the southwest area of the city. At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a person living along West Bakker Park Drive near West 61st Street heard a car door slam loudly and looked outside to see the inside of a car on fire.
