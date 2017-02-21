Third Legislative Coffee Planned For Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls area constituents have another opportunity to speak with state lawmakers Saturday. Another legislative coffee is scheduled for Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Lawmakers from Districts 12, 14, and 15 will be present, and you will be able to ask questions and express concerns through a moderator.

