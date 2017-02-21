Third Legislative Coffee Planned For Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls area constituents have another opportunity to speak with state lawmakers Saturday. Another legislative coffee is scheduled for Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Lawmakers from Districts 12, 14, and 15 will be present, and you will be able to ask questions and express concerns through a moderator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Feb 22
|Derek
|38
|Man fined for sending poop through the mail (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Mailroom Phart
|73
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Feb 3
|Nobladogna
|25
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|Inmate
|32
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC